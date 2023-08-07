  • Date: August 8, 2023
Minister of State for International Cooperation Meets Head of the International Organization for Migration in Qatar

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, met today with Chief of the International Organization for Migration mission in the State Iman Erekat.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration, and ways to support and develop it, especially regarding Afghan refugees and migration issues. They also discussed ways to build international expertise in the same field.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the significant role played by Head of the International Organization for Migration mission in the State during the evacuation of Afghan nationals.

Source: Qatar News Agency

