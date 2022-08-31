Yarmouk Water Company (YWC) on Wednesday launched a blanket plan for Jordan’s northern governorates’ water networks aimed at improving their efficiency by evaluating their needs.The plan is part of a previous agreement to carry out projects, funded by …
The government’s fuel pricing committee on Wednesday decided to lower the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for September.With the committee’s decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will go down by 5 fils and unleaded 95-o…
Minister of Labor Nayef Istitieh and his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Nasri Abu Jaish on Wednesday discussed mechanisms for enhancing joint cooperation in labor affairs fields.Speaking at the talks, Istitieh said the Palestinian minister’s visit comes a…
HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), stressed the importance of Jordan’s industrial integration.Prince El Hassan also pointed to the need for networking, integrating and thinking about new h…
Culture Minister Haifa Najjar Wednesday met in Irbid with an Egyptian media delegation visiting Jordan to learn about the activities of “Irbid, The Capital of the Arab Culture for 2022” and see the city’s tourist attractions.Najjar said during the meet…
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Wednesday said at an EU ministerial meeting in Prague that her country had submitted a list of eight proposed sanctions against Russia, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).DW reported that Baerbock did not mention…
Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh on Tuesday met with New York City police commissioner, Keechant Sewell.In the meeting, held at the New York Police Headquarters, Hawatmeh and Sewell discussed issues of common intere…
