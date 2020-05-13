Mercury levels will slightly rise on Wednesday, bringing relatively hot weather conditions in most parts of the Kingdom, except in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea where it will be hot, with easterly moderate winds in the southern and eastern … Read more
Chinese mainland recorded 7 new cases of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, compared to one infection of the day before, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday.
In a daily statement, the NHC said that … Read more
The United States recorded 1,894 new deaths of the COVID-19 pandemic during the last 24 hours, according to a running tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the US reached 82,246 fatalities, … Read more
The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday opened trading with a drop to 1,603 points from yesterday’s closure of 1,612 points.
The market index fluctuated in the first 15 minutes of today’s session between 1,600 points and 1,603 points … Read more
Ireland has announced a new contribution of US$1.1 million to support UNICEF’s work saving the lives of vulnerable children in Jordan, including Syrian refugees.
The funding will support UNICEF’s health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education … Read more