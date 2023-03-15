Jordan and Japan Collaborate on Developing Unified Geospatial Reference System
Amman: The inaugural meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee for the Jordanian-Japanese cooperation project took place at the Royal Jordanian Geographic Centre (RJGC). This significant event marked the collaboration between representatives from th…
Jordan and Japan Collaborate on Developing Unified Geospatial Reference System
Amman: The inaugural meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee for the Jordanian-Japanese cooperation project took place at the Royal Jordanian Geographic Centre (RJGC). This significant event marked the collaboration between representatives from th…
Al-Tarabulsi and Chinese Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation
Tripoli: The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Unity, Major General Emad Al-Tarabulsi, engaged in discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Libya, Ma Xueliang, focusing on joint cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations in va…
Al-Baour and Beninese Foreign Minister Discuss Investment Promotion and Bilateral Ties
Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity, Taher Al-Baour, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Corinne Amory Broni, to discuss strengthening b…
Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ Attack on UNRWA School
Riyadh: The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the Israeli occupation’s shelling of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, where displaced civilians in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip were sheltering. In
Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Attack on UNRWA School
Riyadh: The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s shelling of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced civilians in the Nuseirat camp located within the
Saudi EXIM Bank, InvestChile Sign MoU to Boost Economic Ties
Riyadh, The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) and Chilean Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (InvestChile) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation and commercial ties, promote Saudi exports and investments in Chile, and increase non-oil Saudi exports to
Oil Futures Rebounds Over $1 after 7-Week Lows
Oil futures rebounded more than $1 a barrel from 7-week lows. Brent crude futures climbed $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.80 a barrel, while the more active October contract was at $79.18, up $1.11. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher with JD9.7 Million Turnover
Amman: The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total turnover of JD9.7 million on Monday, with 4.9 million shares changing hands through 3,213 contracts. The general index closed at 3,858 points, marking an increase of 0.17 percent.
According to J…
Banking Sector Anchors Jordan’s Shift Toward Sustainable Finance
Jordan: Jordan’s banking sector is positioning itself as a key driver of the Kingdom’s transition to a green economy, backed by a robust financial system, an evolving regulatory framework, and growing integration of sustainability principles into bank…
JD85.2 Price for 21-Karat Gold in Local Market
Amman: The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after by consumers in the local market, reached JD85.20 per gram for sale at jewelry stores on Monday, while the buying price stood at JD80.90 per gram.
According to Jordan News Agency, the selling …
JD85.2 Price for 21-Karat Gold in Local Market
Amman: The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after by consumers in the local market, reached JD85.20 per gram for sale at jewelry stores on Monday, while the buying price stood at JD80.90 per gram.
According to Jordan News Agency, the selling …
Jordan Advances Public Transport Network with Second Development Phase
Amman: Jordan is pressing ahead with an ambitious expansion of its public transport network as part of a nationwide effort to build an integrated, safe and efficient system linking all governorates, in line with the objectives of the Economic Moderniz…
Jordan Post Restores International Postal Exchange with Syria
Jordan post: Jordan Post has resumed international postal exchange services with Syria, effective July 1, marking the restoration of direct postal connectivity following the recognition of Damascus’ new exchange office by the Universal Postal Union (U…