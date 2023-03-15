  • Date: August 8, 2026
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Al-Tarabulsi and Chinese Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation

July 28, 2026

Tripoli: The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Unity, Major General Emad Al-Tarabulsi, engaged in discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Libya, Ma Xueliang, focusing on joint cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations in va…

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Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Attack on UNRWA School

July 7, 2024

Riyadh: The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s shelling of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced civilians in the Nuseirat camp located within the

Buying & Selling

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Saudi EXIM Bank, InvestChile Sign MoU to Boost Economic Ties

July 31, 2024

Riyadh, The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) and Chilean Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (InvestChile) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation and commercial ties, promote Saudi exports and investments in Chile, and increase non-oil Saudi exports to

Oil Futures Rebounds Over $1 after 7-Week Lows

July 31, 2024

Oil futures rebounded more than $1 a barrel from 7-week lows. Brent crude futures climbed $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.80 a barrel, while the more active October contract was at $79.18, up $1.11. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures

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Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher with JD9.7 Million Turnover

July 6, 2026

Amman: The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total turnover of JD9.7 million on Monday, with 4.9 million shares changing hands through 3,213 contracts. The general index closed at 3,858 points, marking an increase of 0.17 percent.

According to J…

Banking Sector Anchors Jordan’s Shift Toward Sustainable Finance

July 6, 2026

Jordan: Jordan’s banking sector is positioning itself as a key driver of the Kingdom’s transition to a green economy, backed by a robust financial system, an evolving regulatory framework, and growing integration of sustainability principles into bank…

JD85.2 Price for 21-Karat Gold in Local Market

July 6, 2026

Amman: The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after by consumers in the local market, reached JD85.20 per gram for sale at jewelry stores on Monday, while the buying price stood at JD80.90 per gram.

According to Jordan News Agency, the selling …

JD85.2 Price for 21-Karat Gold in Local Market

July 6, 2026

Amman: The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after by consumers in the local market, reached JD85.20 per gram for sale at jewelry stores on Monday, while the buying price stood at JD80.90 per gram.

According to Jordan News Agency, the selling …

Jordan Post Restores International Postal Exchange with Syria

July 6, 2026

Jordan post: Jordan Post has resumed international postal exchange services with Syria, effective July 1, marking the restoration of direct postal connectivity following the recognition of Damascus’ new exchange office by the Universal Postal Union (U…

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