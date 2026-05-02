Tourism Minister Pledges Support for Guides Amid Regional Challenges

Amman: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Imad Hijazin, met with the Jordan Tour Guides Association (JTGA) on Saturday to discuss strategies for bolstering the sector's competitiveness and addressing the impact of regional instability on the industry.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the meeting at the association's headquarters, Hijazin emphasized that tourist guides serve as the primary ambassadors for Jordan's global image. He called for a unified historical narrative to ensure the kingdom's cultural heritage is presented accurately to international visitors.

"The ministry is prioritizing the development of guides' skills through specialized training sessions aimed at raising professional efficiency," Hijazin said.

Ayman Omar, President of the JTGA, highlighted the necessity of the talks in addressing the immediate challenges facing the profession. He noted that the association is working on continuous training programs to keep pace with changing market demands and to maintain Jordan's status as a premier destination.

Board members of the association outlined several obstacles currently hindering the sector, specifically citing the fallout from ongoing regional tensions and their subsequent effect on tourist arrivals and the livelihoods of guides.

The talks are part of a broader series of consultations the ministry is conducting with various tourism stakeholders. The government aims to gather industry feedback to build a more resilient sector capable of achieving sustainable growth despite geopolitical pressures.