Jordan Press Association to Establish Timeline for General Assembly’s Recommendations

Amman: The Jordan Press Association's council met on Saturday to establish a timeline for implementing recommendations from its general assembly, focusing on legal reforms and digital modernization.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting, chaired by JPA President Tariq Al-Momani, follows the group's general assembly session held on Friday. The council said it was committed to incorporating the assembly's outcomes into a scheduled plan of action to enhance professional standards.

A key priority approved during the session is the acceleration of the JPA's automation and digital transformation strategy, a move that aims to streamline administrative operations and improve the efficiency of services provided to members.

The council also began drafting a framework to review the laws and regulations governing the association. The proposed amendments are intended to bring the syndicate's legal structure in line with modern professional developments and strengthen protections for journalists' interests.

In a move to expand its regional presence, the council finalized arrangements for the opening of the syndicate's northern branch. The new office is scheduled to be inaugurated next week, marking a push to decentralize services and increase engagement with journalists across the country's northern governorates.