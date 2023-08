Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al-Sabah met, on Monday, with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to support and enhance the process of joint Gulf action toward greater solidarity and interdependence within the framework of the GCC system.

All issues related to the latest regional and international developments were also discussed in the meeting.

Source: Qatar News Agency