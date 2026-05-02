Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons

Amman: The Eastern Military Zone successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics using electronically guided balloons early Saturday morning. Border guard units detected and intercepted the balloons through surveillance, bringing down their cargo within Jordanian territory in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. According to Jordan News Agency, a statement from the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army revealed that the seized narcotics have been transferred to the relevant authorities for further action.