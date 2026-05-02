Arab Bank’s First-Quarter Profit Increases to $275.8 Million

Amman: Arab Bank Group reported a rise in net profit after tax to $275.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $271 million as of March 31, 2025, marking a 2% increase, the bank said on Saturday. The group maintained a strong financial position, with total equity reaching $13.1 billion.

According to Jordan News Agency, group assets rose 9% year-on-year to $79 billion in the first quarter, while the loan portfolio increased 7% to $41.9 billion from $39.1 billion a year earlier. Customer deposits also grew 8% to $57.5 billion, compared with $53.2 billion in the same period last year.

Chairman Sabih Al Masri noted that the bank's continued positive performance in the first quarter of 2026, despite global and regional instability driven by geopolitical tensions and their impact on energy supplies and supply chains, reflected the institution's resilience and ability to adapt to changing conditions. He added that the performance was underpinned by the bank's diversified business model and broad geographic presence, supported by a solid capital base, high asset quality, and comfortable liquidity levels, expressing confidence in the bank's ability to deliver strong and sustainable returns to shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer Randa Sadik stated that the group's profits reflected sustained growth in core operating performance and business diversification, enhancing its ability to navigate regional and global economic challenges. She added that the bank achieved a 6% increase in total income, driven by sustainable growth across its operations, efficient deployment of resources, and a wide range of banking services.

Sadik reaffirmed the group's commitment to a robust approach to business continuity and crisis and risk management, based on comprehensive plans covering various geopolitical and operational scenarios. She noted that the group's strong infrastructure, diversified operational capabilities, and ongoing coordination with regulators across all markets where it operates enabled uninterrupted service delivery and full operational readiness at all times.

She added that the bank continued to maintain the quality of its credit portfolio and stable non-performing loan ratios, with provision coverage exceeding 100% excluding collateral. Liquidity levels remained high, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 72.8%. The group also maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2% under Basel III standards, above the minimum required by the Central Bank of Jordan.

Sadik highlighted the bank's leading role in digital banking, citing the continued rollout of innovative digital products and services that meet customer needs and deliver a high-quality experience across sectors and markets.