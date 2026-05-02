Culture Ministry Launches Youth Arts Initiative with German Foundation

Amman: The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, has opened applications for "Beyond the Frame 2026," a creative project aimed at teenagers aged 13 to 17.

According to Jordan News Agency, Uruba al-Shamaileh, Director of the Karak Culture Directorate, stated that the initiative aims to empower emerging talent by developing artistic and musical skills. It provides a platform for youth to express their ideas and narratives through creative mediums.

The program is designed to foster an environment where young people can discover and refine their talents. Shamaileh urged eligible youth to apply through the program's digital portal to participate in the upcoming cycle of workshops and training sessions.

"Beyond the Frame 2026" is part of a broader effort by the ministry to engage younger demographics in the kingdom's cultural landscape and support the development of the creative industries.