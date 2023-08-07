King receives Egypt PM

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who is heading his country’s delegation to the meetings of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee. The meeting, held at Bayt Al Urdun and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, covered the deep-rooted bilateral ties and means to expand cooperation across various sectors. Discussions also covered the latest regional and international developments, especially the need to maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of mutual interests and Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan’s Ambassador in Cairo Amjad Adaileh, and Egypt’s Ambassador in Amman Mohamed Samir attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency