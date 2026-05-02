Zarqa and Mafraq Industrial Exports Jump 17% in April

Zarqa: Industrial exports from Zarqa and Mafraq governorates surged 17% in April, reaching $113.7 million compared to approximately $97 million during the same month last year, according to official data released on Saturday. The figures serve as a strong indicator of recovery within the industrial sector and its expanding footprint in regional and international markets.

According to Jordan News Agency, Fares Hammoudeh, President of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry, noted that export performance during the first four months of 2026 maintained an upward trajectory. Total exports for the period rose 13% to $493.8 million, up from $436.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Hammoudeh highlighted that the growth was primarily driven by Arab markets, particularly in the Gulf, accounting for 44% of total exports, valued at $218.6 million during the first third of the year, an 18% increase year-on-year.

Exports to Iraq saw exceptional growth of 48%, totaling $96.6 million. Shipments to the United Arab Emirates rose 15% to $11.6 million, while exports to Syria jumped 74% to reach $10.3 million. North American markets remained a critical destination, representing 42% of total exports at $205.6 million, a 9% increase. Within this region, exports to the United States accounted for $198.5 million, while exports to Canada grew 11% to reach $6 million.

Hammoudeh noted that exports to non-Arab Asian countries grew by 44% to $39.5 million, making up 8% of the total export volume and highlighting a successful diversification of trade partners. The leather and garments sector led industrial performance with $217.97 million in exports, an 8% rise. The food, agriculture, and livestock sector followed with a significant 46% increase, reaching $117.44 million. Engineering, electrical industries, and information technology ranked third at $43.37 million.

While most sectors showed strength, construction industry exports declined by 24% to $35.24 million. In contrast, the packaging, paper, and office supplies sector recorded a sharp 72% increase to $26.63 million. Other contributing sectors included chemical industries and cosmetics at $23.78 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at $15.01 million, and wood and furniture at $936,000.

Hammoudeh said the escalating performance reflects the vitality of the industrial base in Zarqa and Mafraq and its ability to adapt to economic shifts, ultimately bolstering national economic growth and global competitiveness.