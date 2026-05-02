Zain Jordan Wins “Best Consumer App” at Merit Awards 2026

Amman: Zain Jordan has won the "Best Consumer App in the Middle East" for its flagship mobile application, Zain Jo, at the Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless 2026. The win highlights the company's dedication to advancing digital services and enhancing customer experience through continuous technological innovation.

According to Jordan News Agency, the achievement reflects an ongoing commitment to investing in innovation and adopting the latest technologies, driven by its vision to remain at the forefront of digital advancement. The company expressed in a statement that this recognition is a testament to its efforts in digital transformation and customer satisfaction.

The Zain Jo app offers various functionalities, enabling customers to manage their accounts, recharge, pay bills, and shop using Zain's e-shop. Users can purchase and digitally activate lines through eKYC services, receive instant technical support, transfer data and minutes to other Zain subscribers, and maintain full visibility and control over their subscriptions and lines at any time.