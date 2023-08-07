Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute Announces Registration for HBKUS ICSEWEN’23 Conference

The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has confirmed that registration is open for the International Conference on Sustainable Energy-Water-Environment Nexus in Desert Climates (ICSEWEN23).

In a statement on Monday, QEERI outlined that the 3rd edition of this biennial flagship conference will be held during Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2023, pointing out that it will showcase innovative solutions, impactful research, and advancements across five main themes: Energy Transition; Water Resources, Processes and Advances; Environmental Pollution and Mitigation; Innovative Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry; Sustainability and Digital Solutions.

ICSEWEN23 will feature a series of sessions covering a broad range of topics related to these themes, such as the economics and policy of energy transition, sustainable energy technologies, water resources, and large-scale water management, air quality challenges in arid environments, climate change adaptation, corrosion solutions, food security, and smart cities.

Commenting on this occasion, Principal Scientist at QEERI and Co-Chair of the conference M Rami Alfarra said that Over 300 delegates are expected to attend the four-day event, which will feature international plenary sessions, scientific oral and poster presentations, exhibition spaces, networking sessions, and multidisciplinary panel discussions with national and international stakeholders.

For his part, QEERI Executive Director Dr. Marc Vermeersch said the world is changing rapidly with unprecedented shifts in global and regional climate patterns caused by global warming resulting from pressures of a rising global population and consumption of natural resources, pointing out that the energy-water-environment nexus represents a global challenge, and more so in arid regions.

Source: Qatar News Agency