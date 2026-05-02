20,680 Visitors Flock to Ajloun Cable Car and Dead Sea Beach Over Weekend

Amman: Some 20,680 visitors made it to the Ajloun Cable Car and Dead Sea Beach over the weekend and Labor Day holidays, the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group, which runs the facilities, said on Saturday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Cable Car recorded its highest daily visitor count since reopening ten days ago, with 6,865 visitors, while Friday saw 6,441, the group said in a statement.

The Dead Sea Beach recorded 3,574 visitors on Thursday and 3,800 visitors on Friday, continuing to attract visitors as one of the Kingdom's key coastal tourist destinations, thanks to various high-quality services that cater to the needs of various groups, said the statement.

The group said the figures reflect the success of its operational and organizational plans, along with ongoing efforts to develop services and infrastructure that are up to visitor expectations and enhance their tourism experience.

The group reiterated a commitment to providing the best possible service and efficiently accommodating a growing number of visitors, thereby contributing to supporting the national economy and stimulating tourism across the Kingdom.