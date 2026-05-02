Electoral Commission Chief Advocates for Political Modernization and Pluralism in Jordan

Amman: Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chief Commissioner Musa Maaytah emphasized Jordan's commitment to political modernization as a project aimed at enhancing public life and promoting pluralism. He addressed these points during a seminar organized by the Sada Al-Sha'ab Center for Strategic Studies and Research, where he spoke to secretaries-general of political parties and their representatives.

According to Jordan News Agency, Maaytah highlighted the importance of political parties adopting national issues that resonate with the public. He urged parties to develop compelling programs and present issues along with solutions that have positive objectives. The IEC, he noted, is focused on building the capacities of political parties and developing political life in accordance with the vision of His Majesty the King and the Jordanian state.

The commission has plans to offer a diploma in party management and organization through its Jordanian Electoral Institute, in collaboration with the University of Jordan. This initiative aims to enhance parties' abilities in organizing and managing election campaigns and formulating key messages during elections. Maaytah also mentioned that the IEC board of commissioners has set standards to promote good governance within political parties. These efforts are aimed at developing democratic life, achieving political modernization, strengthening internal democracy, updating party bylaws, and transforming parties into effective national institutions capable of collective work.