Hippofi Welcomes Scott Bauccio as New Head of Sales for Pur Biologics

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / HippoFi’s (OTC PINK:ORHB) biotechnology business PUR Biologics, proudly announces Scott Bauccio as its new Head of Sales. Utilizing his 20 years of sales management and his extensive network of industry- leading sales professionals, Bauccio is expanding the company’s sales and distribution channels; already securing two new products: PURamnio (selling now) and PURpeptide (launching within 30 days).

"We are excited to welcome Scott to our team. His proven success in driving growth and remarkable ability to establish a strong market presence is perfectly aligned with our objectives," says Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi shared, "Scott’s appointment is a tactical move to strengthen our leadership team at a pivotal time in our sales growth. His industry expertise and market insights are invaluable in our continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence in the biologic sector."

In his previous role at Biogennix, as the Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Bauccio successfully established the company’s ortho-spine biologic sales and distribution channels throughout the United States. Prior to Biogennix, his time at LDR Spinal Implants and Orthofix Spinal Implants, was marked by significant achievements and leadership awards for sales growth.

Bauccio’s appointment reflects the first of several strategic actions HippoFi will take in 2024 to further their commitment to leading the industry as the Authority in Regenerative Biologics.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics’ full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi is a healthcare innovator and publicly traded company, delivering proprietary technologies in the multi-billion-dollar Spine, Orthopedic, and Cancer markets. The company’s purpose is to improve patient care and outcomes by utilizing biotech and AI technologies to address degenerative and diseased conditions affecting the quality of life.

HippoFi’s business is designed to drive company value by commercializing and monetizing innovative solutions, acquiring assets, and licensing technologies, establishing strategic partnerships and industry alliances, and leveraging its worldwide sales channels. The operations of the company comprise of two segments: Regenerative Therapeutics and Intelligent Automation.

HippoFi’s Regenerative Therapeutics division is actively developing and deploying scalable biological solutions into the $1.37 Trillion (13.96% CAGR) biotechnology market through its wholly-owned subsidiary – PUR Biologics.

Capitalizing on HippoFi’s established partnerships with ZIMMER / BIOMET, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, BPB Medica, Precision Spine, and others, PUR Biologics’ team of industry experts, pioneering scientists, and world-class medical professionals are utilizing the company’s powerful patent portfolio and proprietary technologies to commercialize advanced technologies that improve bone growth in spinal fusion procedures, regenerate joint cartilage and intervertebral disc, eliminate pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, joints, and the lower back, and deliver a cell-based immunotherapy to help defeat cancer.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.comand www.PURbiologics.com

