Jackpot Digital to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Jackpot is thrilled to participate in this year’s Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its unique opportunity in the bricks and mortar casino gaming space with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Superbowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries.

The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

