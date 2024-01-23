Griffin Mining Limited Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Griffin Mining Ltd ("the Company") announces that on 22nd January 2024 it purchased 25,000 of the Company’s own ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 96.7 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares have been purchased to be held in treasury for the time being.
Following completion of the purchase of these Ordinary Shares there are 194,828,420 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 10,227,977 Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury.
Further information
Griffin Mining Limited
Mladen Ninkov – Chairman Telephone: +44(0)20 7629 7772
Roger Goodwin – Finance Director
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Telephone: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Dominic Morley
Dougie McLeod
Berenberg Telephone: +44(0)20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
Jennifer Lee
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Griffin Mining Limited’s shares are quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange (symbol GFM).
The Company’s news releases are available on the Company’s web site: www.griffinmining.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Griffin Mining Ltd
View the original press release on accesswire.com