Ma’an Youth Directorate Expands Skill Programs with US Embassy Support

Ma'an: The Ma'an Youth Directorate has launched a series of specialized training programs across its regional centers, part of a broader national initiative to revitalize youth engagement and enhance professional capabilities. The programs are being implemented under the Ministry of Youth's strategic activation plan in coordination with the Development Project, an initiative supported by the United States Embassy.

According to Jordan News Agency, the curriculum is designed to provide young Jordanians with technical expertise and soft skills across multiple disciplines. The current training package includes a fine arts and painting program conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Culture. Officials said the course aims to refine artistic talent and foster creative expression among participants.

To address linguistic proficiency, the directorate is hosting an English language enrichment program in collaboration with Al-Balqa Applied University. This track focuses on improving verbal communication and elevating general language competency. A separate, career-oriented English language program is also being delivered in partnership with the non-profit organization AMIDEAST. This initiative specifically targets job seekers, providing practical training in resume writing, professional interview techniques, and career planning.

Organizers stated the sessions are part of a continuous effort to empower the youth of Ma'an, equipping them with the necessary tools to enter the competitive labor market and contribute to local economic development.