Anti-aggression parties denounce Zionist enemy’s attacks on city and camp of Jenin

The coalition of political parties and forces against aggression expressed its condemnation of the temporary Zionist enemy’s attacks on the city and camp of Jenin, which caused the killing and wounding of dozens of Palestinians.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the coalition blessed the valor of defense and the Palestinian resistance response, which teaches the Zionist enemy lessons in sacrifice and honour, despite the difference in capabilities, equipment and equipment.

The coalition pointed out that the Zionist enemy’s attacks and persistence would not have taken place, except under the American cover and the employment and dependence of the normalized and treacherous regimes, along with the complicity and silence of the international community.

The statement reaffirmed the unity of the cause, the destiny, and the common enemy represented by America, Israel, and those who followed their approach, stressing the continuation of the Yemeni people’s position and support for the Palestinian people resistance movements, and their readiness and willingness to support, actively participate in the battle to defend Palestine and Islamic sanctities until the occupation is expelled and all Palestinian lands are cleansed.

It called on the people of the nation to take effective and serious action to confront the Zionist enemy and the campaigns of abuse against the true Islamic religion. It also called on international organizations to take positions towards the crimes committed against the Palestinian people and the sanctities.

The coalition of anti-aggression parties denounced the Swedish authorities’ allowing and encouraging extremists to burn copies of the Holy Qur’an in front of a mosque under the protection of the Swedish police, in a clear intention to offend Islam and sanctities.

He stressed that this act, which provokes the feelings of two billion Muslims, necessitates the people of the nation to take angry stances and punitive measures against the Swedish authorities and those behind them, and the Arab and Islamic regimes that are negligent in their reaction towards provoking the feelings of Muslims and anti-Islam and escalating hate speech against them under the pretext of supporting freedom of expression.

The statement called for a broad economic boycott of the Swedish regime and pressure on the international community to impose firm and deterrent measures against the planners and perpetrators of acts of violence and incitement against religions.

Source: Yemen News Agency