Chinese Pilgrims Visit Two Holy Mosques Exhibition

A group of pilgrims from the People’s Republic of China today visited the Two Holy Mosques exhibition hosted in the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrims were briefed on the landmarks of the Grand Mosque, including the Black Stone, the Yemeni Corner, Maqam Ibrahim, Hijr Ismail and Zamzam water.

Assistant Undersecretary for Field Advisory Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdul Majeed Al-Barakati said that the visit is part of the program carried out under the slogan “From arrival to departure” that the presidency prepared for this year’s Hajj season.

Al-Barakati also highlighted the great efforts and pioneering role of the wise leadership in serving the two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

