Prophet’s Mosque Receives 4,252,000 Visitors during 2nd Week of Dhu al-Hijjah

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs issued its weekly report showing that over 4,252,000 people visited the Prophet’s Mosque during the period 7-14 Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1444 Hijri.

The presidency offered services through its security, health, ambulatory and voluntary agencies, thus helping pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to perform their rituals at ease.

It facilitated the entry of 271,173 visitors to the Prophet’s (PBUH) grave and of 75,529 visitors to Al-Rawdah Al-Shareef.

According to the report, 6,782 people visited the sites designated for the elderly, 14,766 attended lectures at the Prophet’s Mosque, 64,703 benefited from field awareness service, 11,534 benefited from religious guidance service, 4,279 used the unified number and communication channels, 17,650 visited exhibitions, 3,001 resorted to translations, 10,158 visited the library, 115,090 used all sorts of means of transportation, and 8,296 benefited from the guidance service.

The presidency distributed 203,294 bottles of Zamzam water and 426,457 meals to those fasting; it also distributed 46,138 gifts.

Source: Saudi Press Agency