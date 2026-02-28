Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar condemns Afghan Taliban for repressive policies

Pakistan’s Information Minister Denounces Afghan Taliban’s Domestic and Security Policies in wake of cross-border conflict

MOIB Minister Atta Tarar

Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, issued a comprehensive statement today addressing the current security and humanitarian situation involving the Afghan Taliban administration. In a media briefing, the Minister characterized the current regime in Kabul as an “illegitimate” authority, citing its lack of a democratic mandate and its alleged role in regional instability.

Security and Counter-Terrorism Concerns

Minister Tarar addressed the escalating security challenges at the border, alleging a direct link between the Afghan Taliban and militant groups operating within Pakistan. He stated that the regime provides “safe havens and facilitation” for organizations responsible for recent domestic attacks, including the targeting of a Shiite mosque and the recent martyrdom of Lt. Col. Gulfar Ahmed.

The Minister confirmed that recent unprovoked cross-border actions were met with a decisive response from Pakistan’s armed forces, resulting in the neutralization of several threats and the capture of strategic posts.

Civil Rights and Institutionalized Discrimination

A significant portion of the address focused on the Taliban’s recently implemented criminal regulations. Minister Tarar highlighted concerns regarding the regression of civil liberties, specifically:

Social Stratification: The Minister noted that new laws create a tiered justice system where penalties are determined by social class—ranging from warnings for the elite to physical punishment for the “lower class.”

The Minister noted that new laws create a tiered justice system where penalties are determined by social class—ranging from warnings for the elite to physical punishment for the “lower class.” Status of Enslavement: He condemned the regime’s explicit legal recognition of individuals as “free or enslaved,” calling it a direct violation of the Cairo Declaration and modern Islamic consensus.

He condemned the regime’s explicit legal recognition of individuals as “free or enslaved,” calling it a direct violation of the Cairo Declaration and modern Islamic consensus. Gender-Based Restrictions: Citing the “widest gender gap in the world,” Tarar noted that 80% of Afghan women aged 18–29 are now denied education due to bans on schooling past the age of 13.

International Human Rights Citations

The Minister’s briefing referenced a February 12, 2026, United Nations Security Council report which flagged systemic hostage-taking and the abuse of women and girls. Furthermore, he noted reports regarding International Criminal Court (ICC) scrutiny of Taliban leadership—including Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada—concerning potential warrants for gender-based persecution.

“No civilized society can allow this,” stated Minister Tarar. “The Afghan Taliban’s actions and their interpretation of governance are a perversion of religious teachings and have no basis in Islam. We call upon the international community to recognize the systemic discrimination and state-sponsored activities currently defining this regime.”

About the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB), Pakistan: The Ministry is responsible for the formulation and implementation of Pakistan’s media policy and the dissemination of government information both domestically and internationally.

