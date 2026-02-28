JAF Issues Statement on RJAF Aircraft Routine Sorties

Amman: An official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army announced that the sounds heard over several areas in the Kingdom's skies are attributed to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft carrying out routine sorties as part of their operational duties. According to Jordan News Agency, the source stated that these sorties involve aerial reconnaissance and inspection operations to ensure the safety of Jordanian airspace and to prevent any infiltration or illegal activities. The operations are a standard procedure aimed at maintaining the integrity and security of the nation's skies. The source emphasized that the JAF is committed to its national duty of safeguarding the Kingdom's airspace and upholding its sovereignty. Citizens are encouraged to refrain from spreading rumors and to rely on information from official sources.