  • Date: February 10, 2026

GAM Continues “Amman Is Beautiful” Cleanliness Campaign

Amman: The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) is continuing its "Amman Is Beautiful" campaign across all affiliated areas as part of the executive program of its strategy to improve cleanliness and reduce random littering.

According to Jordan News Agency, the campaign aims to bring about a qualitative improvement in public cleanliness and curb the improper waste disposal phenomenon by promoting environmental sustainability and responsible community awareness.

The municipality said the campaign will cover neighborhoods and streets, central medians, squares and plazas, pedestrian bridges and tunnels, and commercial markets, as well as entrances and exits of Amman and surrounding archaeological and tourist sites.

It added that several neighborhoods from each district will be selected, in addition to using mechanical street sweeping on main roads.

The municipality also confirmed that it has prepared a plan to ensure the sustainability of cleanliness efforts throughout the holy month of Ramadan, particularly in religious and commercial areas that witness increased activity, in order to maintain a healthy and clean environment worthy of Amman, its residents, and visitors.

