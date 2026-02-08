Jordan Embarks on Landmark Mission to Document National Narrative

Amman: Under the visionary guidance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Ministry of Culture officially inaugurated the national project to document the Jordanian narrative, titled "Jordan: The Land and the People." Launched on Sunday to coincide with the milestone of the Kingdom's 80th Independence Day, the project is designed to safeguard Jordan's historical and cultural heritage. By engaging citizens and national institutions alike, the initiative aims to establish a comprehensive and authoritative reference for future generations. According to Jordan News Agency, to ensure the highest level of accuracy, the Ministry has formed specialized scientific committees. These groups comprise elite scholars and researchers in archaeology, history, geography, and geology. Their mission is to provide an exhaustive scientific reading of Jordan's natural and human evolution, spanning from prehistoric eras to the modern day. A central pillar of the project is the launch of the digital pla tform "Stories from Jordan" (www.jordanianstories.jo). Developed in partnership with the Royal Heritage Directorate at the Royal Hashemite Court, the platform invites Jordanians to contribute their own personal stories, experiences, and oral histories. The documentation efforts will extend beyond archives and digital platforms. The Ministry plans to host a series of dialogues across all governorates, ensuring broad community participation in preserving the collective memory of the nation. This initiative represents a transformative step in how Jordan honors its past while building a bridge to its future, ensuring that the story of its land and its people remains vibrant and protected.