Irbid and Daraa Officials Discuss Strategies to Enhance Economic Collaboration

Irbid: A delegation from the Daraa Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Syria visited Irbid on Sunday to explore ways to strengthen industrial and commercial cooperation, expand trade exchange, and encourage joint investment. Acting Irbid Governor Raed Jaafra emphasized Jordan's commitment to enhancing economic ties with Syria, highlighting their potential positive impact on development and social stability in northern Jordan.

According to Jordan News Agency, Chair of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, Hani Abu Hassan, discussed the strategic trade ties between Jordan and Syria. He noted that the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded $500 million annually before 2011, declined to about $182 million in 2023, and rebounded to around $448 million in the first 11 months of 2025, with Jordanian exports reaching $335 million.

Abu Hassan elaborated on Irbid's diverse industrial base and qualified workforce, expressing the city's readiness to support joint initiatives. Nash'at Rifai, head of the Daraa Chamber, mentioned that Syria's economy is gradually recovering. He called for reconstruction through legitimate economic activity and regional cooperation, particularly with Jordan, urging the revitalization of border crossings and strengthening public-private partnerships.

Leaders from the Irbid and Ramtha chambers of commerce also discussed how direct dialogue, border trade, and streamlined customs procedures could boost regional economies. The Daraa Chamber, along with the chambers of industry and commerce in Irbid and Ramtha, signed memoranda of understanding and twinning agreements to formalize their commitment to collaboration.