Saudia Wins Two Awards, Will Host Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards 2024

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, won two awards, “Most Innovative Ground Operations” and “Best Employee Engagement and Collaboration”, at The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) 2023, now in its second edition.

The event, in which 22 international airlines participated, was organized by the global aviation alliance SkyTeam.

Meanwhile, Saudia is set to host The Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards next year, in view of its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Saudia CEO Captain Ibrahim Koshy said: “Saudia’s unwavering dedication to engaging in and executing sustainability-driven initiatives within the aviation industry is closely aligned with its new identity and vision for the future. This commitment also aligns with the Vision 2030 ambitious goals, where sustainability stands at the forefront.

“Hosting the next Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards reflects Saudia’s substantial contributions to this field and serves as a catalyst for pioneering innovative initiatives.”

The award is given after evaluating all aspects of an airline’s performance, from ground operations to destination arrival, to seeking effective, adaptable, and applicable measures for commercial and cargo flights

Source: Saudi Press Agency