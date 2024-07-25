Massive march by leaders & members of Sana’a University in solidarity with Palestinians

Sana’a University witnessed a massive solidarity march with the Palestinian people, denouncing the Zionist enemy’s persistence in committing brutal massacres against Gaza people under the slogan Standfast with Gaza despite the nose of every agent.

The participants in the rally presented by the President of Sana’a University, Dr. Al-Qasim Muhammad Abbas, his deputies, deans of colleges , research centers, members of the academic , administrative staff, and groups of students, raised the Yemeni , Palestinian flags, slogans and chants denouncing the continuation of the Zionist aggression in committing the most heinous genocidal massacres against the people of Gaza in light of international silence, Arab disappointment and complicity

In its statement, Sana’a University condemned the brutal aggression carried out by the Zionist enemy against civilian facilities in Hodeida, which is the only artery for the entry of fuel and food for citizens.

The participants affirmed the firm and principled position of the Yeme

ni people in advocating , supporting the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and continuing the escalating military operations against the American and Zionist enemy.

They congratulated the revolution leader , the armed forces, the Yemeni people, and the Arab and Islamic nation for the unprecedented historical achievement and the qualitative operation in striking the capital of the Zionist entity, Tel Aviv. They stressed that all members of Sana’a University are at their disposal for all options and directives taken by the revolution leader to respond to the blatant Zionist aggression against Hodeida.

The statement called on all universities in the world to escalate and continue student campaigns, It is time for conscience to awaken and for science to mix with morality and humanity, addressing the students of the world by saying, Gaza is being annihilated, its children are being slaughtered, and its houses are being demolished. Where is your conscience and your h

umanity?

The statement called on all free people in the world and those who reject murder, crime and brutality to boycott, as it is a weapon that does not need gunpowder, but rather a conscience, and it is a battle that does not need blood but rather humanity, and it is an obligatory battle that everyone can fight.

It called on university students to join the second phase of Al-Aqsa Flood open courses through the General Mobilization Office located on the university campus.

Source: Yemen News Agency