Standard authority, commerce chamber discuss coordination aspects

Sana’a authority for specifications, standards and quality control on Wednesday hosted a meeting to discuss coordination with Sana’s City chamber of commerce.

Chaired by the authority’s executive director, Sam al-Bashiri, the meeting reviewed problems faced by the private sector.

The authority is interested in boosting cooperation relations with the chamber so as to improve the private sector’s economic activity and productive capacity, Bashiry said, in the presence of the chamber’s chairman, Ali al-Hadi.

Source: Yemen News Agency