Hazm al-Odain sees demonstration hailing escalation against enemy

Hazm al-Odain, a district in the Yemeni central governorate of Ibb, on Thursday saw a tribal rally in support of the great drone attack against Tel Aviv in the occupied lands of Palestine.

The participants expressed pride of the great operation that pained the occupier and astonished all the arrogant states and allies.

They reiterated their support for all the decisions made by the revolution leader, including the kickoff of the fifth stage of escalation against the Zionists.

They also condemned the coward, show assault on Yemen that targeted civil facilities in Hodeida , calling for painful reprisal.

Source: Yemen News Agency