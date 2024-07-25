Conclusion training course in development fields in Al-Zahir District, A-Jawf

A training course in development fields was concluded in Al-Zahir District in Al-Jawf Province, in which 34 trainees from the martyrs participated families.

The course, which was organized, over a period of 8 days, by the Women’s Department of the General Authority for the Welfare of Martyrs’ Families, aimed to qualify the trainees, provide them with many economic and development concepts, and enhance their capabilities and skills in several fields, including livestock development, and benefit from them in improving sources of income.

The words at the closing ceremony referred to the great martyrs’ role in the peoples’ pride, considering that their pure blood resulted in victory, pride and dignity.

While the official in charge of the Women’s Development Department in the province appreciated the interest of the General Authority leadership for the Care of Martyrs’ Families in providing care and empowerment to the martyrs’ families on a regular basis in all fields, praising the Bonyan Academy for Training a

nd Rehabilitation role , everyone who contributed and participated in the success of this course.

