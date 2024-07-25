GASSP begins disbursing second half of October 2020 salary to civilian retirees

The General Authority for Insurance and Pensions(GASSP) began disbursing the second half of the October 2020 salary to civilian retirees through post offices in the capital secretariat and the provinces.

The head of the General Authority for Insurance and Pensions, Ibrahim Al-Haifi, confirmed to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the financial procedures had been completed, the cash amounts had been pumped into the mail, and the disbursement process had begun, calling on retirees and beneficiaries’ agents to go to the post offices, bringing the required documents.

He praised all the efforts that contributed to overcoming the difficulties resulting from the problem of liquidity shortages due to the transfer of the functions of the Central Bank to Aden , the delay in paying pensions and employee salaries beyond their scheduled date.

Al-Haifi pointed out that the Authority, in the context of its continued interest in the segment of retirees and alleviating their suffering as a result of the aggression and sie

ge, is striving to regularize the disbursement of pensions despite the difficulties it faces.

Source: Yemen News Agency