Event in Al-Safia District on martyrdom of Imam Zaid anniversary in Capital Secretariat

The Guidance and Public Mobilization Office in Al-Safiya District in the Capital Secretariat organized a cultural awareness event on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon them, and in congratulations to the military operation in occupied Jaffa.

At the event, the First Undersecretary of the Capital Secretariat, Khaled Al-Madani, reviewed an aspect of the biography and life of Imam Zaid, his virtues, and what distinguished him in terms of the strength of faith, fear of God, his connection to the Holy Qur’an, and his movement in the path of God and supporting the truth and the oppressed.

Undersecretary Al-Madani praised the actions and positions of Imam Zaid, his courage and sacrifice in confronting the injustice and oppression of the Umayyad rule, raising awareness and breaking the state of stagnation and submission that tyrants and criminals want to prevail in the nation.

He pointed to the position and actions of the revolution leader , Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

, and the Yemeni people to confront the enemies of the Arab and Islamic nation, to support the Palestinians , their heroic and steadfast resistance in the fascist Zionist and American aggression’s face.

The First Undersecretary of the Secretariat deplored the continuation of massacres, brutal crimes and genocidal war committed by the usurping Zionist entity against children, women and the elderly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, Director of the Guidance Office in the Directorate, Kamal Al-Thalaya, indicated that the event commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, peace be upon him, comes within the framework of activities in supporting the Palestinians, under the slogan Insight and Jihad.

Source: Yemen News Agency