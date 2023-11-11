President of Djibouti: Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing against Palestinian People Constitute War Crime

Riyadh, The President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, asserted that the Palestinian people are being subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing, which constitutes a serious war crime. He further stated that this summit demands the immediate halt to the Israeli occupation forces’ barbaric and brutal aggression against the defenceless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the immediate lifting of the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and the provision of protection for the Palestinian people.

During his speech at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, he explained that it is imperative for us, as Islamic countries, to act urgently and take a firm and unified position to stop the brutal aggression, and to carry out our responsibility to protect unarmed civilians in Gaza, and to stand with their right to life and provide them with a helping hand and assistance.

Source: Saudi Press Agency