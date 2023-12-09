  • Date: December 10, 2023
PM partakes in Doha Forum


On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh takes part in the 21st ddition of Doha Forum, which opens in Doha Sunday, under the slogan “Together towards building a bright tomorrow.”

Over two days, leaders, politicians and decision-makers from various world countries will discusses a wide range of regional and international issues, as well as economic development, environmental sustainability, food security, artificial intelligence, geopolitical dynamics and other topics.

The Prime Minister will join Monday in a special session to tackle a number of issues on the agenda.

Source: Jordan News Agency

