Palestine Calls for Urgent Arab League Meeting over Genocide against Palestinians


Cairo: The State of Palestine submitted a request to convene an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the escalation of Israeli aggression and settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

State of Palestine Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk said in a statement today that the emergency meeting will include listening to an in-depth briefing from the UN special rapporteur on the human-rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

