Foreign Minister Meets with Dutch Foreign Minister



Luxembourg: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, on the sidelines of the High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), held in the Duchy of Luxembourg.

During the meeting, discussions centered around the mutual relations between the two countries, strategies to enhance them across various fields, and regional and international developments. Particular attention was given to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas, as well as the efforts being undertaken to address their repercussions.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Duchy of Luxembourg, Dr. Khaled Al-Jandan, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Haifa AlJedea and the Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency