Foreign Minister Meets with Austrian Foreign Minister



Luxembourg: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, on the sidelines of the High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), held in the Duchy of Luxembourg.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations between Saudi Arabia and Austria and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and the efforts being made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Duchy of Luxembourg, Dr. Khaled Al-Jandan, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Haifa AlJedea, and the Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency