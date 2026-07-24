FM: Israeli Government Pushes West Bank Toward Explosion

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, warned on Friday that the Israeli government is pushing the occupied West Bank toward an explosion, stressing that its blatant violations of the historic and legal status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites are illegal measures and dangerous provocations.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a post on his official X account, Safadi said the ongoing violations are driving the region toward "another catastrophic conflict" whose repercussions would extend far beyond the occupied Palestinian territories. He emphasized the urgent need for the international community to act effectively to halt the Israeli measures before it is too late.