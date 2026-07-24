Fire Contained at Ajloun Transport Complex, No Casualties Reported

Amman: Civil Defense teams in Ajloun Governorate on Friday extinguished a fire that broke out in several shops at the Ajloun Transport Complex.

According to Jordan News Agency, no injuries or fatalities were reported, with the damage limited to material losses sustained by the affected shops. Firefighting crews responded swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to neighboring businesses. The relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.