Royal Presence in London Gives Strong Boost to Jordan-UK Business, Investment Ties

Amman: Chairperson of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, said His Majesty King Abdullah II's participation in the Jordanian-British Business Forum and his meeting with executives from leading British companies gave Jordan's economic presence in London an exceptional boost, reinforcing the confidence of the British business community in the Kingdom's investment potential.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Haj Tawfiq, who took part in the forum and the high-level meetings, said His Majesty's presence sent a clear message that strengthening Jordan's economy, empowering the private sector, attracting high-quality investments, expanding exports, and building international partnerships remain national priorities receiving the King's direct attention and support.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said King Abdullah II continues to lead Jordan's economic diplomacy, opening important channels for the private sector to engage with investors, policymakers, and business leaders worldwide. These efforts help showcase Jordan's economic strengths and the investment opportunities the Kingdom offers to international companies.

He noted that the business forum and accompanying meetings provided an opportunity for direct and practical dialogue with the British business community, allowing the Jordanian delegation to present investment and trade opportunities, highlight the competitiveness of Jordanian companies, and explore prospects for joint ventures and partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

Al-Haj Tawfiq said discussions held during the visit reflected genuine interest among British companies in gaining a deeper understanding of the Jordanian market and exploring cooperation across a range of sectors. He stressed that Jordan should be viewed not only as a domestic market but also as a reliable regional hub for production, exports, and access to wider international markets.

He highlighted Jordan's competitive advantages, including its security and stability, strategic location, skilled workforce, strong industrial base, modern infrastructure and logistics services, as well as its network of free trade agreements linking the Kingdom to numerous regional and global markets.

According to Al-Haj Tawfiq, the British market offers significant opportunities for Jordanian products and services, with considerable potential to expand exports and strengthen cooperation in trade, services, technology, the digital economy, energy, healthcare, education, tourism, and value-added industries. He also underscored the importance of benefiting from British expertise in innovation and business development.

He stressed that the true success of the London meetings should not be measured by the number of participants or discussions held, but by the investments, commercial agreements, and joint projects that emerge in the coming months.

"The King's presence has opened major opportunities for the private sector, but the real work begins after the forum," Al-Haj Tawfiq said. "Our priority now is to follow up on these opportunities and transform the strong interest we witnessed into practical partnerships, increased exports, and investments that create jobs and generate added value for Jordan's economy." He added that the private sector and its institutions must build on the King's efforts by presenting viable investment projects, maintaining communication with interested British companies, and ensuring that the relationships established during the forum continue beyond the event itself.

Al-Haj Tawfiq said the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Amman Chamber of Commerce will closely follow up on the outcomes of the London meetings, provide businesses with the necessary information and support, and strengthen direct communication between Jordanian and British companies to translate the opportunities discussed into sustainable economic cooperation.

He emphasized that advancing Jordanian-British economic relations requires a long-term action plan, institutional follow-up, regular exchange of business delegations, and direct engagement between companies, adding that the forum should serve as the starting point for a new phase of bilateral economic cooperation rather than a one-time event.

Al-Haj Tawfiq also commended the efforts of the Jordanian Embassy in London, government ministries, and organizing institutions for ensuring the success of the forum and facilitating meetings with the British business community, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the public and private sectors to capitalize on the momentum generated by the King's visit and deliver tangible economic benefits for both countries.