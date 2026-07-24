Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Police in Pakistan’s Khyber Region

Amman: The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted police personnel in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber region. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the deadly attack.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Majali stressed the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability. He extended Jordan's deepest condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.