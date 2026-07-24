Catholic Church Marks Annual Pilgrimage to Mar Elias Shrine with Patriarch-Led Mass

Amman: The Catholic Church in Jordan on Friday marked the annual pilgrimage to the Mar Elias (Prophet Elijah) Shrine in Ajloun, one of the Kingdom's principal Christian pilgrimage sites, with a solemn Mass led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

According to Jordan News Agency, the celebration was attended by the Latin Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan, Bishop Iyad Twal, along with parish priests from Mar Elias in Al-Wahadneh, St. Paul in Ajloun, and Our Lady of the Mountain in Anjara. Large numbers of priests, nuns, and worshipers from across Jordan, as well as pilgrims from abroad, also participated.

In his address, Fr. Salam Haddad, parish priest of Mar Elias in Al-Wahadneh, reflected on the parish's centenary, highlighting the shrine's biblical and historical significance as one of Jordan's leading Christian pilgrimage destinations. He said the annual celebration reinforces Jordan's position as a destination for religious tourism and pilgrimage while showcasing the Kingdom's Christian heritage to visitors from around the world.

In his homily, Cardinal Pizzaballa welcomed the pilgrims and emphasized the spiritual significance of mountains throughout the history of salvation, noting that divine revelation was often manifested on mountaintops. He described Mar Elias Mountain in Al-Wahadneh as an authentic site closely linked to the Prophet Elijah, encouraging believers to find their own "mountain" where they can encounter God in their daily lives.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem praised the Prophet Elijah's unwavering faithfulness to God despite the widespread worship of idols during his time, stressing that the prophet remained steadfast in the face of persecution. He added that God never abandoned Elijah but accompanied and sustained him even in the wilderness.

Cardinal Pizzaballa concluded by describing the Prophet Elijah as an integral part of Jordan's heritage and urged the faithful to emulate his example of fidelity to God and trust in His constant presence.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Fr. Rifaat Bader, director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media, described the Feast of the Prophet Elijah in the village of Listib, Ajloun, as an important religious event. He noted that the site was officially recognized at the beginning of the new millennium as one of Jordan's five approved Christian pilgrimage destinations, alongside Bethany Beyond the Jordan (the Baptism Site), Machaerus, Mount Nebo in Madaba, and Our Lady of the Mountain in Ajloun.

Fr. Bader also commended the efforts of all institutions and organizations that contributed to organizing this year's pilgrimage to the Mar Elias Shrine.