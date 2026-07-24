FM Receives Phone Call from Moroccan Counterpart on Escalation in Jerusalem

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Friday from Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, to discuss the serious escalation in Jerusalem and its holy sites resulting from what the two sides described as illegal and provocative Israeli measures aimed at altering the city's historic and legal status.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the call, the ministers stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to confront these actions, reaffirming the ongoing cooperation between Jordan and Morocco on issues related to Jerusalem and its holy sites. The coordination reflects Jordan's historic Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the chairmanship of the Al-Quds Committee by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Safadi and Bourita strongly condemned the recent incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, members of the Knesset, and groups of extremist settlers under the protection of Israeli forces. They also denounced what they described as systematic violations at the Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound and the continued attacks against unarmed worshipers.

The two ministers reiterated their rejection of all attempts to alter the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, describing such actions as a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian values.

They further emphasized that Al-Haram Al-Sharif/Al-Aqsa Mosque, in its entirety, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and reaffirmed that the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the sole legal authority responsible for administering all affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and regulating access to the site.