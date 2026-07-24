Army Downs Seven Missiles, Six Iranian Drones

Amman: The air defense systems and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and shot down seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran toward the Kingdom on Friday, a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

According to Jordan News Agency, the interception operation resulted in no casualties or material damage. Royal Engineering Corps teams were immediately dispatched to the sites where debris fell and handled the remnants in accordance with established technical and security procedures.

The source stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces continue to monitor the Kingdom's airspace and remain at the highest level of operational readiness to respond to any threat targeting Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens.