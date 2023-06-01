Biden congratulates Jordan’s Crown Prince on wedding

US President Joe Biden congratulated Thursday HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their wedding. In a recorded video published by the US embassy in Amman on Twitter, President Biden delivered a message to Prince Al Hussein: “We’re thinking of you on this day of joy and celebration. And in the years ahead, we’re looking forward to working with you, your proud parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania and all Jordanians as we continue deepening the friendship between our people. And I really wish I could be there with you all today.” First Lady Jill Biden, who was in the video, congratulated Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa, saying: “Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa, Congratulations. Today, as you begin your new life together, we wish you a future full of love, laughter and good health.”

Source: Jordan News Agency