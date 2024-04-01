  • Date: April 2, 2024
Arab League Calls on the International Community to End Israeli Occupation, Aggression on Gaza


Cairo, The Arab League Secretariat General has called on the international community to take action to end the Israeli occupation and its aggression on Gaza, as well as to stop attacks on holy sites, carried out with the aim of Judaizing Jerusalem.

In a statement issued in Cairo on the occasion of Land Day, the league expressed its support for the Palestinian people’s noble goal of establishing its independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

It also commended the Palestinians’ steadfastness and sacrifices of the martyrs, the injured and the prisoners, for their homeland and toward establishing their own state, and denounced the policies of the Israeli occupation authorities against Palestinians.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

