26 Palestinians killed in Israel’s new massacre in Khan Yunis



26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed after an Israeli occupation aircraft bombed several residential apartments in the city of Khan Yunis at Saturday dawn.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli warplanes launched multiple successive raids on apartments in the Hamad Residential Town in Khan Yunis, which killed 26 Palestinians and injured dozens.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, the occupation warplanes also targeted a house for Abu Hilal family in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, which killed a number of citizens who were taken to Al-Najjar Hospital.

Source: Jordan News Agency