WHO urges funding response plan to Sudan crisis

World Health Organisation (WHO) called Wednesday for funding the organization to respond to the ongoing crises, including the crisis in Sudan. The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference during a press conference that the conflict in Sudan “has caused enormous health challenges and a hunger crisis,” adding that access to healthcare services “were made out of reach” with increasing needs and the risks of epidemics and diseases. Ghebreyesus explained that the ongoing conflict in Sudan upped the number of people suffering from hunger and malnutrition from 11.7 million to 19.1 million. He said that the organization had documented 50 attacks targeting health facilities since the start of the conflict in mid-April, calling for the protection of civilians, medical facilities and health workers.

Source: Jordan News Agency